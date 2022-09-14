ProsourceFit Dip Stand Station | $69 | Amazon



Fitness is a journey of many steps , and it has high highs and low lows. You could say it has peaks and dips, and if that pun is too tortured for you, then you’ll be happy to know that the ProsourceFit Dip Stand Station is down by 19% today, which means it’s a very nice price of $69. The ProsourceFit Dip Stand Station can support weights of up to 400 pounds, so you can use it for weighted exercises, is adjustable to fit different builds and exercises, is surprisingly lightweight which makes it easy to move around, and can be used for a wide-range of calisthenic exercises that’ll help work the muscles in your upper body out. It’s a fun way to get some gains, and that’s what counts.