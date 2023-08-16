Work From Home in Comfort and Save 48% on Amazon's Executive Office Desk Chair

Scrambling to repurpose a kitchen chair or — the horrors — an exercise ball to serve as an office chair is so 2020. Your home office setup needs class and comfort, and Amazon’s Ergonomic Executive Office Desk Chair can serve both needs for 48% off today. This beautiful grey bonded leather chair usually sells for $278, but during this deal it’s just $145.

This chair — an Amazon’s Choice designee — has flip-up arm rests, a comfy headrest , plush padded seat, and an ergonomically designed lumbar support cushion to help make those 2-hour Zoom calls slightly more tolerable. And it’s not necessarily just an office chair — this level of comfort and adjustability also makes this a great gaming chair, if you prefer . For just $145, it’s great wherever you need a beautiful and extremely comfortable chair.