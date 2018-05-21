Graphic: Shep McAllister (Woodcessories)

Want to feel a little better about the gadgets you use every day that are full of irreplaceable metals and assembled by underpaid factory workers? Protecting them with responsibly farmed wood is a start.



Woodcessories is a German-based company that makes wooden smartphone and tablet cases, laptop accessories, and more, primarily for Apple products. They’re hardly the only shop out there that does this, but they’re the only one I’m aware of that’s certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, which promotes sustainable forestry. In fact, most of their products are made from FSC controlled and farmed wood. Plus, for every order placed on their site, they donate a tree to Trees For the Future, which has planted over 65 million trees in 30 countries over the last 30 years.

Advertisement

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that the products are excellent. The two phone cases they sent me to try have both garnered compliments, the wooden Apple Watch band is surprisingly comfortable, and I can’t stop running my hands over the Ecocover iPad case, even if I do wish it was a bit thinner. Most products even come in your choice of wood, including a few colorful stain options (navy bamboo, anyone?).

As everything they sell currently ships from Germany, shipping costs aren’t cheap—I was quoted almost 20€ for a single phone case—but can you put a price on bragging to your friends that you (indirectly) planted a tree somewhere in the world by buying some Apple gear?