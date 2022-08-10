The Sims 4 (PC Online Game Code) | $5 | Amazon

The Sims 4 (PC/Mac) | $13 | Amazon

I’m not sure I have to sell you on The Sims: build a luxury home, burn mac and cheese, and smite your enemies by drowning them in the pool while they scream in Simlish. If this is new to you, The Sims 4 is only $5 for PC—and it’s a download code so you can start wreaking havoc right away. The game’s expansion packs and bundles are also on sale, some for upwards of 50% off, so build the cottagecore lifestyle you’ve always wanted or get famous ASAP and watch your Sim win an academy award. The possibilities are endless but for now, grab the expansive $5 original.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Download Code for $5 at Amazon