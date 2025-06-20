Wireless Charge Up to 3 Apple Devices at Once for Just $40

The Anker MagSafe MagGo UFO 3-in-1 foldable charger just became one of the best charging deals available, dropping from $90 to just $40. For Apple users looking to simplify their setup without sacrificing charging speed, it delivers impressive value in a compact design.

With 15W ultra-fast wireless charging, an iPhone 15 Pro can reach 20% in just 15 minutes, while an Apple Watch Series 9 powers up to 30% in about 22 minutes. MagSafe compatibility and Qi2 support ensure precise magnetic alignment and efficient charging.

The smart 3-in-1 design powers your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously, reducing cable clutter at home or in the office. Its foldable, baseball-sized build makes it especially travel-friendly.

It also supports StandBy mode with landscape viewing, turning your iPhone into a convenient bedside display.

At more than half off, this sleek, ultra-portable charger offers premium performance at a budget-friendly price for a limited time.