Vankyo 1080p Projector | $79 | Meh

It’s so rough writing about deals at Meh.com because of all the pressure to be at least as funny as they are. Take this deal on a 1080p Vankyo projector, which is a silly 61% off right now. They’ve got all the classic projector jokes: like how they’re projecting light on Black Friday deals, or how you can brag because you have a 100-inch TV screen (which is included, by the way), and plenty of other jokes I probably wouldn’t have thought to make. They didn’t make jokes about the built-in speaker, though! That’s because meh.com recognizes that a built-in speaker is no laughing matter. At least my punny title ... exists?

Advertisement

So look, you know what a projector is anyway. You know it shoots your movie from a little box onto a big screen, and you also have probably been saying “I should get a projector” for the last two years and just haven’t felt incentivized to do it! Well, here’s your chance because this one has been discounted all the way down into impulse buy territory. You don’t need me to be funnier than meh.com; what you need right now is a projector!