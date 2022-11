Bella Electric Griddle | $26 | Amazon

For the breakfast aficionado in your life, consider gifting them an electric griddle. They’ll be able to fry up to eight eggs at once which is enough to keep even Gaston happy and well-fed . It has a warming tray underneath to keep what’ s already cooked heated while you move on to the next batch for optimal efficiency and the griddle is non-stick making for easy cleaning. Get it for just $26 over at Amazon and start doing breakfast the right way.