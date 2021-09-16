Mixology Bartender Kit | $27 | Amazon



Ever wanted to try your hand at being a bartender? Not just standing at your counter pouring drinks into a red Solo cup? You can venture further into that world with this Mixology Bartender Kit, now $27 at Amazon. This set gets your a nice matte black bartending kit to take your mixology skills to t he next level. It comes with everything you need, including a leak-proof cocktail shaker, to make your own drinks at home. There’s even a slick-looking stand to display all your tools as well as a book of cocktail recipes. Impress your friends with how efficient and professional you are when it comes to mixing drinks, and get some practice in since you’ll have everything at your fingertips to sling out some seriously awesome cocktails. And honestly, it just looks good in your kitchen, or wherever you want to place it. Grab one for a song and see if you want to do this whole mixing thing for a living, maybe.