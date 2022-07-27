Mixology & Craft Bartender Kit | $40 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Ever wanted to try your hand at being a bartender? Not just standing at your counter pouring drinks into a red Solo cup? You can venture further into that world with this Mixology & Craft Bartender Kit, now $40 at Amazon. This set gets you a nice 10-piece chrome bartending kit to take your mixology skills to the next level. It comes with everything you need, including a leak-proof cocktail shaker, to make your own drinks at home. There’s even a slick-looking stand crafted out of bamboo to display all your tools. Impress your friends with how efficient and professional you are when it comes to mixing drinks, and get some practice in since you’ll have everything at your fingertips to sling out some seriously awesome cocktails. And honestly, it just looks good in your kitchen, or wherever you want to place it. Save 44 %—plus $5 off with a coupon—and see if you want to do this whole mixing thing for a living, maybe.

