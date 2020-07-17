It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Wherever You're Going, These Duffel Bags Will Get You There in Style

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Duffel Bags
Illustration for article titled Wherever Youre Going, These Duffel Bags Will Get You There in Style
Image: Unsplash

Duffel bags are a universal storage/travel item. I’ve had many versions over the years for a myriad of reasons. This versatile item might be an essential piece of your lifestyle or an occasional one. Either way, you should have the proper bag to suit your needs.

The classics never go out of fashion

Illustration for article titled Wherever Youre Going, These Duffel Bags Will Get You There in Style
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
This is the most classic duffel bag ever. Everyone has had this bag at one point, or maybe it was just me and my college soccer team. I had this bag for years before it met its perforated demise. I even had the straps duct-taped. This bag is made for the long haul. The medium size is ideal with a roomy main compartment and two zippered end pockets. The padded shoulder strap eases the pain if you load this bad boy down. But, overall, it’s comfortable even using the haul handles.

Paramount 24L Backpack

Just ... do it

Illustration for article titled Wherever Youre Going, These Duffel Bags Will Get You There in Style
Graphic: Gabe Carey

Kind of like the Adidas one, this one’s got the big squared body we all know and love. The Nike Alpha Adapt has a little more sleekness to it with the iconic Nike swoosh. But with that sleekness comes fewer pockets than the Adidas one. If you don’t have a lot of small items to stash on the sides this might not be an issue. What is for sure is that the red color is striking.

You bet those wheels go round and round

Illustration for article titled Wherever Youre Going, These Duffel Bags Will Get You There in Style
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Wheeled duffel bags are a godsend to moving it around if you load it to the brim. This bag is how I pack my entire closet anytime I move. This bag from Timberland is made from recycled materials. It’s got exterior compression straps for extra protection if you pack as I do, by sitting on the suitcase to close it. Another nice feature is a boot bag inside for anything wet or dirty you have to transport like muddy shoes.

Preppy is as preppy does

Illustration for article titled Wherever Youre Going, These Duffel Bags Will Get You There in Style
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

I’m a fan of Herschel and their beautiful, high-quality accessories. This Sutton bag has a sharp traditional look, with fashionable written all over it. It’s got a herringbone weave that will turn heads. You know how they say no one dresses up anymore to travel. This bag is a great place to start proving them wrong.

Lug your legwarmers in style

Illustration for article titled Wherever Youre Going, These Duffel Bags Will Get You There in Style
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
I’ve had many weekender bags over the years. This, hands down, is my favorite, the perfect carry-on companion to bring on a plane. I don’t know why the Jem and the Holograms version spoke to me, but there are 15 other designs to choose from. Truly spectacular.

