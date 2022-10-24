AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) | $239 | Amazon



Black Friday is quickly approaching. Rarely does Apple ever participate in sales events at its own store locations or on its own site, but you may still be able to find some deals on products like the AirPods Pro at other retailers. Right now, your best be t is going to be Amazon. They’re not discounted just yet but come by here through the month. W e’ll be updating this page as we see the price get better across various retailers.

So what’s new about the second generation AirPods Pro? for starters, they have twice as strong active noise cancellation, longer battery life granting up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC enabled, and 30 hours of total listening time thanks to the MagSafe charging case, a new smaller silicone ear tip for tinier ears, a new chip, enhanced Bluetooth, and more.