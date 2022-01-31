I’m not someone who follows sports typically. Don’t worry, I’m not going to make any stupid jokes like “Oh you watching the foot game? What inning is it? Har har har.” For me, the Super Bowl is just a great excuse to go to someone’s house and partake in a spread of delicious food. Unfortunately, with Omicron raging on, it is not exactly the smartest idea to have a bunch of people over so many of us will be relegated to a Super Bowl party of solitude.

Just because this year’s big game will be watched alone doesn’t mean you can make a whole thing of it. Starting with that old TV of yours you got in 2016 at an open box sale before you really even knew any of the specs you should be looking at (I’m looking at you, me). Now, watching the Cincinnati Bengals go head to head with the Los Angeles Rams might be a great excuse to finally take the plunge in upgrading to a new TV, but it’s not like we’re going to be using this next Sunday then putting it away in storage until Super Bowl LVII. This is going to become our main TV for everything. If you plan on playing PS5 or Xbox Series X on it, you may want to consider something with an HDMI 2.1 connection like the Sony A80J 65" Bravia XR OLED. After watching the game, you can play the new Madden in stunning 4K and at 120H z.

I’m not the expert on the matter, however. This is why we’re turning to our fellow readers to share what the best TVs for watching sports are. Look over the rules below and give us your best pick.

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific TV, why you think it’s the best, a link where it can be purchased, and an image. 2) You can nominate multiple products, but please put each one in a separate comment.