What Our Readers Bought Last Week

Knowing what to buy can be a challenge, but knowing what others order makes it easier. Save big on some of our readers' favorite deals from the last week.

By Brittany Vincent
What did our readers buy last week? A whole menagerie of things, as many of us likely did. Halloween's on its way, so it makes sense to stock up on spooky goodies, but that's not all we saw our readers nabbing.

Mini PCs vanished first, followed by a 49-inch Samsung ultrawide that turns any desk into mission control. An ergonomic gaming chair and a pair of all-weather Anker chargers rounded out the home-office glow-ups, while a bargain-priced Hisense 58-inch TV and McLaren-branded Loop earplugs covered movie nights and quiet time. Toss in Samsung’s new Tab S10 FE for couch surfing, and it’s clear: everyone was shopping for comfort, speed, and a bit of style in every room.

Check out and shop what our readers couldn't get enough of below!

Beelink SER8 Mini PC

Beelink SER8 Mini PC | $499 | Amazon

This palm-size tower packs an AMD Ryzen 7 chip, 32 GB of RAM, and a 1 TB SSD—enough muscle for photo editing, light gaming, or a stealthy living-room media server. Dual HDMI lets you run two displays, and the entire box disappears behind a monitor with the included VESA mount.

Buy at Amazon

RESPAWN 110 Pro Ergonomic Gaming Chair

RESPAWN 110 Pro Ergonomic Gaming Chair | $214 | Amazon

A tilt-back racing seat that actually feels supportive. You get adjustable lumbar and head pillows, a retractable footrest for marathon sessions, and a steel frame that’s rated for the long haul. The bonded-leather finish wipes clean after snack-time mishaps.

Buy at Amazon

Samsung 49-Inch Curved Ultrawide Monitor

Samsung 49-Inch Curved Ultrawide Monitor | $1,006 | Amazon

Replace two 27-inch panels with one seamless 32:9 display that wraps into your field of view. Dual-QHD resolution keeps text crisp, 120 Hz refresh smooths motion, and Picture-by-Picture lets you feed in a laptop and desktop at the same time—no window dragging required.

Buy at Amazon

Anker 30 W USB-C Wall Charger (2-Pack)

Anker 30 W USB-C Wall Charger (2-Pack) | $26 | Amazon

Slim, travel-friendly bricks that fast-charge iPhones, Pixels, and smaller laptops without hogging an outlet strip. Fold-away prongs keep bags snag-free, and Anker’s built-in protection stops voltage spikes from cooking your battery.

Buy at Amazon

Hisense 58-Inch 4K Roku TV

Hisense 58-Inch 4K Roku TV | $214 | Walmart

A budget-friendly big screen with built-in Roku, HDR support, and enough HDMI ports for a console plus a streaming box. Perfect for a den or starter apartment where every inch feels like a home-theater upgrade.

Buy at Walmart

McLaren x Loop Switch 2 Earplugs

McLaren x Loop Switch 2 Earplugs | $65 | Loop

Loop’s crowd-favorite noise reducers get a McLaren makeover in papaya orange and carbon-fiber black. Swap between three filter levels—full focus, social, or low-key mute—without pocketing extra tips, then stash them in the matching carry case.

Buy at Loop

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE (256 GB, Wi-Fi)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE (256 GB, Wi-Fi) | $570 | Samsung

A large 12.4-inch display, S Pen in the box, expandable storage, and Samsung’s DeX desktop mode make this a shockingly capable couch companion or lecture-hall notebook. Pair it with a Bluetooth keyboard and it doubles as a thin-and-light laptop surrogate.

Buy at Samsung

