Insignia Wine Cooler | $240 | Best Buy

Why keep serving your friends room temperature wine when you can tamp down that flavor and get sloshed on cold red temperanillos for less! Best Buy is selling their house brand Insignia 29-bottle wine fridge for $240 right now. Most wine fridges start at around $300, so now is your chance if you want to keep your wine cold without cramming your regular fridge full of the stuff. Or hey, maybe you’re a tea totaler and you’re getting ready to have a LAN party! Stick a bunch of bottles of Faygo in there and get your Command & Conquer on! Ha ha I’m just kidding. We do like to have fun here.