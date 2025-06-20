We Love The Litter Robot, and This One is On Sale

If you’re a cat parent, you already know the least glamorous part of the job: scooping the litter box. The Litter-Robot 3 Connect by Whisker was designed to take that chore completely off your plate. This Wi-Fi–enabled, self-cleaning litter box automatically separates waste from clean litter after each use and seals it away in a hidden drawer, helping control odors and keep your home fresher. Even better, you can monitor everything from your phone — get usage updates, drawer alerts, and more — which is especially helpful if you have multiple cats or a busy schedule.