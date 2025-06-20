We Love The Litter Robot, and This One is On Sale
No, a cat did not write this article – but they would love having a clean box after each use.
If you’re a cat parent, you already know the least glamorous part of the job: scooping the litter box. The Litter-Robot 3 Connect by Whisker was designed to take that chore completely off your plate. This Wi-Fi–enabled, self-cleaning litter box automatically separates waste from clean litter after each use and seals it away in a hidden drawer, helping control odors and keep your home fresher. Even better, you can monitor everything from your phone — get usage updates, drawer alerts, and more — which is especially helpful if you have multiple cats or a busy schedule.
Right now, it’s an even better time to upgrade. At Walmart, the Litter-Robot 3 Connect is currently discounted to $499, down from $549, saving you about $50. That’s a meaningful price drop on a premium pet-care essential that many cat owners say completely changed their daily routine. With free shipping and easy returns, it’s a low-stress way to invest in less mess, less odor, and a lot more convenience.
If you’ve been on the fence about automating your litter box, this deal makes the decision a little easier. More time enjoying your cat, less time scooping? That’s a win for everyone in the house.