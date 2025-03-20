Wayfair’s Spring Cyber Week Is Here — Save Up to 80% on Furniture, Lighting, Mattresses, Decor & More

Spring is here, and it’s the perfect time to breathe new life into your home. Wayfair’s Spring Cyber Week has officially kicked off, bringing some of the season’s best prices on furniture, home decor, kitchen must-haves, and outdoor essentials. Whether you’re tackling a full home makeover or just looking to swap out a few pieces, this is your chance to save big — but only through March 27.

Spring Cyber Week | Wayfair



This year’s Spring Cyber Week sale is packed with deals that make sprucing up every space easy and affordable. You’ll find markdowns on everything from large furniture to smaller accents that give your home fresh, seasonal style.

For instance, you can save up to 50% on bedroom furniture, including best-selling bed frames and nightstands perfect for giving your space a stylish refresh. You’ll also find up to 60% off rugs and runners, making it easy to add color and texture to any room.

Huge savings on outdoor furniture and patio sets, just in time to prepare your backyard for spring entertaining and warm-weather lounging. Plus, there are major markdowns on kitchen and dining pieces, accent lighting, wall art, and more — everything you need to make your home feel ready for the new season.

Deals of the Day | Wayfair

And if you don’t feel like sifting through everything to find the best deal? Be sure to check out the Wayfair Deals of the Day to score serious savings on a wide variety of goodies.

Wayfair’s Spring Cyber Week only comes around once a year, and these deals are too good to last. Popular items and best-sellers tend to sell out quickly, so if you’ve been eyeing something, now’s the time to grab it.