Christmas Trees | Wayfair

If you’re decorating a little late this year, you don’t have to scramble to buy a tree, alive or fake. Wayfair has a ton of Christmas trees on sale, and most of them are pre-lit, which takes most of the hard work out of the equation. This modest 6.5' tree is 14% off and well under $200, with warm lights strung around it. And this one, about 7.5' tall, is 42% off (!!!) and just $290. And this shorter Christmas tree? A mere $127. No, it won’t smell like fresh pine, but it’ll last years upon years; just set up, plug in, decorate, and sip that hot cocoa—you decorated with half the effort.