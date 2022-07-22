Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Official Cookbook | $12 | Amazon



This official cookbook from the critically-acclaimed Nickelodeon show Avatar: The Last Airbender is filled with dishes from across the four nations. From vegetarian plates of the Air Nomads, to crispy entrees from the Fire Nation, to seafood delights of the North and South Water Tribes, to the delectable cuisine of the Earth Kingdom. The is even a recipe for Uncle Iroh’s jasmine green tea. There’s been this strange uptick in fandom-based cookbooks and they can get pretty weird spanning across shows and video games where I never thought about food once. Avatar: The Last Airbender is perfect though for this treatment as every meal that ever appeared on that show made me want to reach into my TV and eat it. The book is 51% off at Amazon.