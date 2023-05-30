Looking for a tablet, but don’t want to pay exorbitant iPad prices? What would you say if you could actually get an iPad and a pair of headphones for less than $150? Well, you can. You won’t get the newest model, but you’ll get a viable model that you can use to catch new episodes of your favorite show, play a few games, write and read email, and all those other “on-the-go” things you need to finish up all for a song. Get the Apple iPad Air (Black) and Beats Flex Headphones (Refurbished) for $115 right now at StackCommerce, because this deal won’t last long. You certainly can’t get an iPad Air alone for that price.

Apple iPad Air (Black) and Beats Flex Headphones (Refurbished) | $115 | StackCommerce

In addition to your tech, you get a case, screen protector, stylus, charging block, and charging cable. It’s everything you need to get going. Keep in mind that, of course, you won’t be able to upgrade to the newest version of iOS with this older iPad Air, but if that doesn’t matter to you, this is a good starter tablet, or one that you might give to a kid that you don’t trust to take care of things. Whatever you decide to do, you’ll want to make sure you snag your bundle quick. It’s going to be snapped up super fast, even if it’s just older tech collectors getting a few iPad Air models to keep in their collection.