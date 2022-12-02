We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Govee Envisual TV LED Backlights (75"-85 " TVs) | $70 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Elevate your home theater space by integrating your Smart TV with a set of Govee TV LED backlights. Just place a sensor at the top of your TV to analyze the color output across the edges. Those colors will be replicated around the perimeter of your TV in real-time. You can al so control them via Alexa. This set is designed for TVs between 75 " and 85 ". And great news, it’s 20 % off on Amazon but you can bring the price down even further by clipping the coupon on the item page. Throw on your favorite yule log and have your walls flicker orange and yellow alongside it.