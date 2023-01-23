It's all consuming.
Home Theater

Watch TV in Style With These Govee Backlights for 20% off

Sync your smart lights to your favorite TV shows and movies for $128.

Joe Tilleli
Govee Envisual TV Backlight | $128 | Amazon
Kick your home theater space up a notch by integrating your Smart TV with a set of Govee TV LED backlights. Just place a sensor at the top of your TV to analyze the color output across the edges. Those colors will be replicated around the perimeter of your TV in real-time. You can also control them via Alexa. This set is designed for TVs between 75" and 85". And great news, it’s 20% off on Amazon. Throw on HBO’s The Last of Us and watch your wall light up matching the brilliant  hues of green and orange on the show.

