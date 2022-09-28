Avantree Wireless TV Headphones | $110 | Amazon



Watching TV late at night is fun and all, but if you live with your family or have roommates, it can also involve having barely any audio, and you end up missing out on a big part of the experience. You can get that all back though if you grab this pair of Avantree Wireless TV Headphones with 15% off at $110. The Avantree Wireless TV Headphones are ideal for watching TV when you need to be quiet about it, whether that’s because a baby is sleeping on you or anything else. These headphones have a hassle-free setup with a wireless transmitter hitting up your headphones naturally, there’s very little latency so you’ll be immersed, and they can even support soundbars as well which is nice for niche situations.