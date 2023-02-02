It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Home Theater

Watch “The Big Game” on These 39% Off Samsung QLED TVs

Crystal clear footage of every fumble, touchdown, and halftime show.

By
Erin O'Brien
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
85&quot; Class QN95B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022) | $3700 | 39% Off | Samsung 75” Class QN800B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022) | $3000 | 36% Off | Samsung
85" Class QN95B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022) | $3700 | 39% Off | Samsung
75” Class QN800B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022) | $3000 | 36% Off | Samsung
Graphic: Samsung

85" Class QN95B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022) | $3700 | 39% Off | Samsung
75” Class QN800B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022) | $3000 | 36% Off | Samsung

Watch
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

Whether you’re gearing up for The Big Game or ready to play a big (video) game, these Samsung QLED TVs are stunners. Each are equipped with Quantum Mini LEDs that show off brilliant detail at any time of day. Color, contrast, and the smallest of movements are all captured in real time on your television. Speaking of “big games,” each of these TVs are equipped to stream Xbox games on the Samsung Gaming Hub: no console required. Immersive no matter what you’re watching, Samsung’s ultra-slim TVs fit right into your home setup without a large footprint. Kick back and enjoy all the vivid details a QLED TV can offer you. 

TechHome Theater