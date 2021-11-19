Up to 15% Off Amazon Basics Space Heaters | Amazon



Is winter coming? Is winter here? Has climate change damaged the planet so irreparably that winter will never come at all, or only start in February? At least it’s getting cold over here, so you may as well pick up an Amazon Basics Space Heater for up to 15% off and cozy on up in front of it. They have 3 models on sale, and all for under $100 right now. There’s a basic silver adjustable model for just $27, and a slightly larger, but still easy-to-carry black space heater for $33. If you’re re looking for something a little more fancy, Amazon’s gray cabinet-inspired design is only $89. Just, whatever you do, don’t leave it too close to the Christmas tree this time.