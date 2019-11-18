Want to Win a FirePit Climate Neutral? Start by Following Us on Instagram

Want to stay warm during your camping trip this fall? Here’s your chance. enter our exclusive Instagram giveaway, and win a Biolite FirePit Climate Neutral Wood and Charcoal Burning Fire Pit.

This limited-edition fire pit features the same tech as the original, which means, a virtually smoke-free experience. But this time around, it comes in a super sleek all-black colorway.

It’ll fit up to four logs of 16-inch firewood, which you can watch burn through its mesh sidewalls.

And perhaps the best part? It comes with a grill grate, which transforms it into an on-the-go hibachi grill.

Sounds pretty cool right?

Here’s how to enter: Follow our Instagram account, like the post, and tag a couple of friends in the comments for the Instagram post. That’s it.

No purchase necessary. This giveaway is open to legal residents of, and physically residing within, the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, age 18 or older at time of entry. Void where prohibited by law. Ends: 11:59 pm ET on 11/24/19.

