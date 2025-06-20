Logo
Lifestyle

Walmart’s Halloween Hub Has Hauntingly Low Prices, So Snag Costumes, Decor, and More

From candy to giant spiders, Walmart has what you need to make this Halloween spook-tacular

ByBrittany Vincent
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

Spooky season always seems to sneak up on you, but Walmart has some deals that you can work with even if you've been waiting until the very last moment to start shopping. The Walmart Halloween Shop is live with prices kicking off super low prices, and that include everything form treat bags to widow clings to string lights, plus site-wide flash deals that refresh all month.

Suggested Reading

It's Not Too Early to Pick One of These Great Advent Calendars
Get Cozy This Fall With Up To 60% Off Sweaters, Throw Blankets and More at Kohl's
Make Time For You This Holiday Season With 30% Off BetterHelp

Whether you’re outfitting the front yard in inflatable gear, grabbing a last-minute kids’ costume, or stocking a candy bowl big enough for the neighborhood, you'll find plenty to save on ahead of the scariest night of the year.

Related Content

It's Not Too Early to Pick One of These Great Advent Calendars
Sunday Scaries Is Clearing Out Its Stock of THC & CBD Gummies With a 30% Discount

Up to 30 Percent Off Halloween Flash Deals | Walmart

Walmart’s rotating “Flash Deals” page is where the best surprises land: indoor projectors that splatter ghosts across your living-room wall, motion-activated skeleton hands that fling candy into trick-or-treat buckets, and battery-powered fog chillers. There's a little something different every day, so keep checking back.

Top 100+ Halloween Decorations | Walmart

If you’d rather avoid the treasure hunt, start with the curated Top 100 list. It ranges from twelve-foot inflatable reapers to bite-size LED pumpkin stakes, plus everything you need to turn a bland entryway into a photo-op. There's tons to choose from, so browse this list and see what's there, if anything.

Halloween Costume Shop | Walmart

Last year’s one-size cape looking a little tired? Walmart’s costume section spans infants in plush pumpkin onesies to adults in blockbuster movie armor. No matter what you want to be for this holiday, you can find it at Walmart.

Buy at Walmart

📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!