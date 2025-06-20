Walmart’s Halloween Hub Has Hauntingly Low Prices, So Snag Costumes, Decor, and More

Spooky season always seems to sneak up on you, but Walmart has some deals that you can work with even if you've been waiting until the very last moment to start shopping. The Walmart Halloween Shop is live with prices kicking off super low prices, and that include everything form treat bags to widow clings to string lights, plus site-wide flash deals that refresh all month.

Whether you’re outfitting the front yard in inflatable gear, grabbing a last-minute kids’ costume, or stocking a candy bowl big enough for the neighborhood, you'll find plenty to save on ahead of the scariest night of the year.

Walmart’s rotating “Flash Deals” page is where the best surprises land: indoor projectors that splatter ghosts across your living-room wall, motion-activated skeleton hands that fling candy into trick-or-treat buckets, and battery-powered fog chillers. There's a little something different every day, so keep checking back.

If you’d rather avoid the treasure hunt, start with the curated Top 100 list. It ranges from twelve-foot inflatable reapers to bite-size LED pumpkin stakes, plus everything you need to turn a bland entryway into a photo-op. There's tons to choose from, so browse this list and see what's there, if anything.

Last year’s one-size cape looking a little tired? Walmart’s costume section spans infants in plush pumpkin onesies to adults in blockbuster movie armor. No matter what you want to be for this holiday, you can find it at Walmart.