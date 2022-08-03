Nespresso by Breville VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker Bundle | $144 | 40% off | Bed Bath & Beyond

So, this Bed Bath & Beyond bestseller is 40% off and you’re going to want it. A wedding registry fav, a classic, a staple, this deluxe Nespresso is both a coffee machine and an espresso machine: allowing you to scale up or scale down your caffeine intake. The combo includes an Aeroccino frother for super-smooth lattes and cappuccinos, but this machine boasts naturally-formed crema atop each espresso shot. The machine has capsule recognition technology, so it can adjust to the Nespresso pod you put in—allowing the machine to adjust to the specific blend for optimal taste. Impressive, and currently only $144.