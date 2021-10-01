LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block | $170 | LEGO

Nintendo and LEGO have struck some sort of deal and we’ve been getti ng all sorts of cool Mario LEGO sets this year. The latest of which is this question mark block featuring some of our favorite levels from Super Mario 64. Even though *pushes glasses up bridge of nose* question mark blocks never appear in Super Mario 64—what it did have is exclamation mark blocks containing the winged cap, invisible cap, and metal cap. Regardless, this thing is still cool as heck. It became available for pre-order several weeks ago, but those quickly sold out. The good news is it finally r eleased today and they have more stock! Get yours for $170.