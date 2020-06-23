Vyrex Clear UV Light Cleaner Really Zaps the Hell Out of Germs

Vyrex Clear UV Cleaner Image : Vyrex

Vyrex Clear UV Cleaner | $84+ | Indiegogo

I know a lot of us are trying to be a little bit cleaner these days. I know my hands are constantly dry because of washing my hands throughout the day. But the one thing we usually forget about is our phones and keys, which literally come into contact with germs all day, every day.

Advertisement

I mean, think about it—your hands touch just about everything because well, that’s what they’re made for. Your phone is one of those things. So basically, if your hands are dirty, your phone is dirty. In fact, your cell phone has ten times more bacteria than a public toilet, so ew. Enough said.

Ever since we found ourselves in the midst of a pandemic not seen in about 100 years (what’s up influenza?), I’ve become a bit of a germaphobe and I think about these things all the time, which ultimately led to testing out the Vyrex Clear UV cleaner that can sanitize all your small items in about three minutes.



Advertisement

Vyrex Clear UV Cleaner Image : Vyrex

It’s a white machine that kind of looks like a UFO and has two buttons—one for the amount of time you want to sanitize an item for (3 minutes, 5 minutes, and 10 minutes), and a button to start and stop the process. Inside the UFO crevice, there are five UV lights, UV-A and UV-C combined that can both gently sanitize household items as well as a deeper, medical-grade clean.



The Vyrex Clear is available on Indiegogo for $84, which is a pretty good price considering you can clean basically anything handheld within its chamber, and can easily be powered up with a USB cable.

Vyrex Clear UV Cleaner Image : Vyrex

When I first placed my phone in the chamber, I initially clicked the 5-minute option and away it went. You’ll know when it turns on because the inside will glow purple, adding to the outer space-vibe, and it’ll beep when your items are clean. My phone rotated inside the Vyrex 360 degrees, and it cleaned every crevice.



When I took my phone out, it didn’t necessarily look any different, but it felt clean, which makes all the difference. In these times, the assurance that your devices and household items are just as aggressively clean as you are is so important. I don’t know, it put my newly-neurotic mind at ease, so maybe it’ll do the same for you.