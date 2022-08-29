Shark IZ682H Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum | $400 | 20% Off | Amazon

Once again I am asking you to consider a Shark Cordless Vacuum, a multi-surface legend that keeps you from having allergic reactions. This S hark uses its fins not for swimming, but for serious cleaning and nonstop contact. These fins work with the front roller to pull in particles, leaving your hardwood, carpet, and tile squeaky clean. A HEPA filter seal keeps the allergens out of your nose and spits purified air back out. The display to readout runtime and cleaning mode, and converts to a hand vacuum for hard-to-reach places. Basically, this cordless vacuum does everything you need it to : a well-rounded vacuum . Take 20% off this allergy-friendly Shark and stop sneezing all the time!