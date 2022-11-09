Screens 4 For macOS | $20 | StackSocial



Travelling is one of the few joys of some jobs, and if you’re the kind of person that travels a lot, you probably revel in it. The only issue can be that you find yourself needing things from home without having access, and that’s especially true if you do something creative and suddenly need access to your Mac at home. Well, Screens 4 For macOS is 33% off today at $20, and it’s going to help you out no matter where you are. Screens 4 For macOS is an app that allows you to control your Mac from anywhere using a PC, tablet, or phone, and can help greatly when you need proper functionality on the go. This is one of the best ways to stop having to carry a Mac around with you.