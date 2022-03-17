TRX Strong System Suspension Trainer | $112 | Best Buy

Work out anywhere and strengthen your core with the original suspension training system from TRX. This kit, which is on sale right now for $38 off at $112, comes with everything you need for a compact, go-anywhere workout system that actually does get results—I know this because I actually used these, as part of a broader workout program, to gain a lot of core stability and build muscle years ago, when I was more focused on my own fitness. The way it works is this: the strong straps simply wrap around any pole or tree branch, or set up in a doorway with the included door anchor, allowing you to work out just about anywhere. You grasp each of the two handles, or even hook your feet in them, allowing you to perform all manner of challenging and strength-building exercises.

It’s bonkers how many exercises you can actually do with these things, and how versatile they are with simple adjustments to strap length or even the angle at which you lean or hang when you use them. The kit comes with a mesh carry bag, a poster showing you various workouts you can do, and a 30-day trial to the TRX training club, which gives you 500+ on-demand workouts and daily live classes guided by professional trainers. I can’t speak highly enough of these as a part of your workout toolkit, and they’re on sale for a limited time at Best Buy.