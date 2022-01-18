HP Envy 17" Laptop | $880 | HP

If you’re looking for solid laptop performance to get you through the day-to-day, this HP Envy laptop, which is on sale right now for $320 off at HP, fits the bill. It s expansive 17" 1080p screen has plenty of room for activities, and the Intel i7 processor and Iris Xe Graphics GPU, as well as default 16GB RAM, are powerful enough to take care of all your day to day tasks, but with enough headroom to do some light-to-medium gaming, easy video and photo editing, and more. The Envy ships with Windows 11, so you’ll have the latest features offered by the OS we all love to hate, and it has an integrated fingerprint reader for added security. This machine also supports fast charging, getting up to 50% in 30 minutes on the charger, taking the sting out of it when you pick it up just to see a stubbornly black screen staring back at you.