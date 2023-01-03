Prep & Savor 7 Container Food Storage Set | $32 | 60% Off | Wayfair

Ah, the art of food storage. It should not be difficult to keep your dry goods fresh and to not forget that you have a whole thing of Pandora Flakes (Avatar tie-in) in your cabinets. This BPA-free food storage set lets you organize your cereals, pastas, candy, whatever into containers that you can label. Now you won’t forget that you already have a bunch of fusilli or like ... walnuts for baking. S tack ‘em up and have a pantry or cabinet that’s nice to look at: and not shoved full of random bags and boxes. The little expiration labels can’t hurt either. Grab this while it’s 60% off at Wayfair and actually enjoy being in your kitchen for once.