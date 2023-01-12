Use the Toilet the Way You’re Supposed to With a 38% Off Squatty Potty

Squatty Potty - Bamboo Flip | $25 | 38% Off | Amazon

The science is in: you empty your bowels better when your feet are elevated. And somehow, writing that feels grosser than saying the word “ poop.” The Squatty Potty emulates squatting which helps uh ... movement. When your feet are not elevated, you strain your muscles. When feet are elevated, well, everything’s easier for everybody. This Squatty Potty is only $25 right now, made of bamboo, and adjustable to 7" or 9" heights. The Flip Stool, as it’s called, can fold up when not in use—just in case you have a super-cramped bathroom and need to slide it away. So, make your toilet time more comfortable an d buy this while it’s 38% off.