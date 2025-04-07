Use the Code for 30% Off These Amazingly Effective THC Sleep Gummies

Are you sleeping at night, or are you sleeping and getting a truly full rest? There is a difference between restless and fitful sleep that leaves you feeling groggy when you wake up and deep, sustained sleep that lets you hit the ground running. Sunday Scaries has just dropped an all-natural full-spectrum sleep gummy with a blend of THC and nootropics that is perfect for doomscrollers, overthinkers, and every kind of night owl, and when you use our exclusive code INVENTORY30 at checkout from now through April 9, you get 30% off these potent and effective natural sleep aids.

Sunday Scaries Sleep Gummies | 30% Off | Sunday Scaries | Code: INVENTORY30

These brand-new blackberry peach gummies are free of gluten, dairy, GMOs, pesticides, and soy. They taste amazing and they’re vegetarian- and vegan-friendly. Sunday Scaries Sleep Gummies aren’t just knocking you out by getting you stoned, either. Each gummy delivers a precise microdose of 2.5mg Delta-9 THC, synergistically working with CBD, CBC, and CBN (the “sleep cannabinoid”) to promote deep, sustained sleep. Meanwhile, the L-theanine, magnesium, and GABA calm the nervous system, and the purposefully low dose of melatonin ensures you wake up feeling refreshed, not groggy.

This innovative blend of cannabinoids and natural calming compounds has the desired effect of giving you a full night of truly deep, restful sleep, and letting you wake up feeling alert and refreshed, not groggy or hung over. Be among the very first to add this all-natural and scientifically sound sleep aid to your nightly routine — head to Sunday Scaries now and use our exclusive INVENTORY30 code for 30% off your first shipment of Sunday Scaries Sleep Gummies.

