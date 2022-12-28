As the holidays come to an end, you may be wondering what to do with that Amazon gift card from Aunt Carol. Sure, you could spend it on something necessary and practical, but that’s not in the spirit of the holidays. Treat yourself instead to one of these 5 fun splurges.
Chill Sack Bean Bag Chair | $150 | Amazon
Bean bag chairs aren’t just for kids! Relive the sunken feelings of youth with this adult-sized one. It’s infinitely more fun than sitting in a regular chair and it’s currently 9% off.
Nintendo Switch Lite | $200 | Amazon
85" Class QLED 4K Smart TV Q80B (2022)
3 free months of Xbox Game Pass + controller
This ginormous display will let you experience deep blacks and bright whites that pop and an impressive range of vibrant colors.
Now is your chance to start playing Animal Crossing. Get back in the game with this $200 Nintendo Switch Lite.
Bestway Inflatable Hot Tub | $416 | Amazon
Okay, this one is definitely a splurge, but it’s 24% off and who doesn’t want a hot tub? Add this inflatable one to your backyard and enjoy the bliss.
De’Longhi Espresso Machine | $170 | Amazon
Drip coffee is a drag when you can have fresh espresso. Upgrade your morning beverage to something a little more cosmopolitan.
Movo Vlogging Kit | $100 | Amazon
Win friends and influence people with this kit to kickstart your TikTok career. It includes everything you need to hit a million followers with the exception of comedic timing and editing skills