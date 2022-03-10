TexTalky AI Text-to-Speech Lifetime Subscription | $37 | StackSocial

If you have a need for voiceovers, but don’t have the money to pay live voice actors, consider filling the gap with TexTalky AI Text-to-Speech, which is currently marked down at StackSocial to just $37. Normally $540, this 93% discount will get you software that can generate natural voiceovers using cloud-based tech from Google, IBM, Microsoft, and Amazon. You’ll get access to over 128 languages and dialects, with more than 745 different voices. This $37 license gives you free commercial use of all of those, too, so you can immediately put TexTalky to work giving voice to your training materials, YouTube videos, marketing content, or whatever else you might need. Maybe prank calls? Files can be exported as MP3, OOG, or WAV, and it has support for approximately 250,000 words.

I listened to some of the samples, and it’s still not going to fool most people, but text-to-speech has continued to evolve in impressive ways—I can definitely see this being used to narrate those terrible office training videos that used to be more-stiffly-narrated by very-clearly-not-professional-voice-actor members of management, so this is probably better than that.