We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Home Appliance Sale | Samsung

There are still great Samsung sales going on during this last stretch of 2022. Even if you missed the Discover Samsung event, you shan’t worry! We’ve pulled together some notable appliances on-sale right now. C onsider this their “For Your Consideration” campaign.

Samsung’s sl eek Bespoke refrigerators are modular—you can customize the colors on the outside and adjust the space inside. For example, that lower right-hand door can be a freezer or a fridge, for more organizational space.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $3099 at Samsung

Paired together, this washer-dryer combo is killer. Samsung invites you to ~reimagine your laundry space~ which is so dreamy. But for real, this pair is a time-saver and a space-saver, with stackable options and real-time cycle alerts.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $1958 at Samsung

Advertisement

More than just a range, this smart oven has no-heat air fry and convection settings, so you can cook just about anything! The large capacity allows you to fit multiple dishes at once—main, sides, and maybe cookies later too.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $949 at Samsung

Advertisement

If a sleek-looking cooktop is in your future, this slides right into your counter space cutout. Five flat burners let you move seamlessly on and off the heat, and little indicator lights tell you which burner is hot.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $1199 at Samsung

Advertisement

Ah, the dishwasher. The invention that asks, “What if you didn’t have to hand wash all your dishes after your big ‘dinner project?’” Regardless of how that dinner turned out, this quiet dishwasher washes and dries dishes in a jiffy, and has a fingerprint-resistant exterior.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $649 at Samsung

Advertisement

The Bespoke AirDresser is a stunner. With a crystal mirror finish, this fits seamlessly into the aesthetic of your wardrobe area. But it isn’t just a pretty face: it steams and sanitizes your clothes, eliminating odor, wrinkles, and other pollutants from your clothes.