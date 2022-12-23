Home Appliance Sale | Samsung
There are still great Samsung sales going on during this last stretch of 2022. Even if you missed the Discover Samsung event, you shan’t worry! We’ve pulled together some notable appliances on-sale right now. Consider this their “For Your Consideration” campaign.
Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator (29 cu. ft.) in Stainless Steel | $3099 | 25% Off
Samsung’s sleek Bespoke refrigerators are modular—you can customize the colors on the outside and adjust the space inside. For example, that lower right-hand door can be a freezer or a fridge, for more organizational space.
Bespoke Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer in Silver Steel | $1958 | 34% Off
Paired together, this washer-dryer combo is killer. Samsung invites you to ~reimagine your laundry space~ which is so dreamy. But for real, this pair is a time-saver and a space-saver, with stackable options and real-time cycle alerts.
6.0 cu. ft. Smart Freestanding Gas Range | $949 | 33% Off
More than just a range, this smart oven has no-heat air fry and convection settings, so you can cook just about anything! The large capacity allows you to fit multiple dishes at once—main, sides, and maybe cookies later too.
36" Smart Electric Cooktop in Stainless Steel | $1199 | 29% Off
If a sleek-looking cooktop is in your future, this slides right into your counter space cutout. Five flat burners let you move seamlessly on and off the heat, and little indicator lights tell you which burner is hot.
Whisper Quiet 46 dBA Dishwasher in Stainless Steel | $649 | 28% Off
Ah, the dishwasher. The invention that asks, “What if you didn’t have to hand wash all your dishes after your big ‘dinner project?’” Regardless of how that dinner turned out, this quiet dishwasher washes and dries dishes in a jiffy, and has a fingerprint-resistant exterior.
Bespoke AirDresser Clothing Care System with Steam Refresh in Crystal Mirror Finish | $949 | 41% Off
The Bespoke AirDresser is a stunner. With a crystal mirror finish, this fits seamlessly into the aesthetic of your wardrobe area. But it isn’t just a pretty face: it steams and sanitizes your clothes, eliminating odor, wrinkles, and other pollutants from your clothes.