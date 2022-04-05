Margaux Height Adjustable Standing Desk | $306 | Wayfair



Working while standing supposedly has a ton of benefits. I can’t list the benefits because I haven’t looked into them myself so that I can continue to sit at my desk all day with no guilt, but if you are interested in bettering your health, I can tell you that Wayfair currently has their Margaux Height Adjustable Standing Desk on sale for 49% off. Originally retailing for $600 and selling right now for $306, this wooden desktop and steel base have an electronic lifting system, controlled by a button at the desk’s edge for easy adjusting. Sit, stand, or go between the two with two button control panels that adjust the height anywhere from 28.4" to 47.3", with minimal noise while adjusting. The desk itself is 48" by 24", giving an ample amount of space to work on without taking up the entire room. The installation process only takes fifteen minutes, and if you’ve ever wasted an entire weekend building furniture, you know what a win that is.

