Klipsch Reference Bookshelf Speakers | $107 | Amazon

Whether you’re building out a home studio or you just really like to have accurate sound and don’t want your speakers trying anything funny with your music, speakers like these R-41M bookshelf reference speakers are a perfect choice, particularly when they’re discounted under $200. At the moment, you can get them for $107 at Amazon. These speakers hold steady at 50W RMS (that’s root mean square, or continuous, sound) and peak at 200W, and they offer more realistic sound than what you’d get out of a normal bookshelf or stereo system. If you haven’t heard a pair of Klipsch reference speakers —or any decent reference speakers—you should fix that, because it’s a little like magic, in the right room .