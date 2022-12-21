We may earn a commission from links on this page.

JBL Headphones Sale | Amazon

JBL has a wide range of wireless headphones—both over-the-ear or in-ear—on sale over at Amazon. You can save up to 50% on a solid piece of audio equipment whether you’re looking for some premium-quality noise-canceling options or just a little something that gets the job done.

The over-the-ear headphones have a deep bass sound and can Bluetooth connect to two devices at a time. Listen for up to 40 hours on a single charge.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $25 at Amazon

These earbuds are comfortable to wear and are capable of noise-canceling. They come with multiple sizes of ear tips so they can fit snuggly to your ear specifically.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $50 at Amazon

Advertisement

These sleek earbuds are waterproof and sport a winged tip to keep them securely in place—ideal for working out or going on runs.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $50 at Amazon

Advertisement

These earbuds can produce powerfully deep bass and will last you 5 hours on a single charge—20 with the charging case.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $25 at Amazon

Advertisement

One of my big fears while running with earbuds is the possibility of one falling out and rolling down a sewer drain. That fear is alleviated when the two are just connected together in the first place.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $25 at Amazon

Advertisement

Let your kids enjoy rich sounds while keeping them safe. The max volume on these noise-canceling headphones is set under 85dB, protecting their eardrums.