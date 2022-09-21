Echo Studio + 2 Echo (4th Gen) | $300 | Amazon

Amazon had a bundle right now of its Echo Studio with 2 Echo (4th Gen) devices for $100 off . Either you can put an Alexa-enabled Echo in multiple rooms of your house or pa ir the Echo Studio with both other Echo devices to create a rich stereo sound for listening to music, watching TV, and more. If you do choose to spread them across several rooms, you can still play synchronized music across all your devices so the songs follow you wherever you go throughout your home. Get the Echo h ome e ntertainment b undle for just $300.