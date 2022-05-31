Fiodio 35" Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor | $414 | Amazon

PC gaming is a field that’s constantly evolving in different directions. There are so many different variations in setups that it can be tough to find what you want. While a lot of people have moved over two a dual-monitor setup, some prefer a single monitor that’s just really wide. Well, the Fiodio 35" Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor is exactly that. This monitor is 35 inches wide with a 3440 x 1440 resolution, a refresh rate of up to 180hz, and a curvature to make it easy to just drink it all in with your eyes. If you’ve been sitting on the fence waiting for a sale on an ultrawide monitor, then maybe this is the chance you’ve been waiting for.