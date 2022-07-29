Anker Soundcore Life Active Noise Cancelling Headphones | $55 | Amazon



If you’re sick of hearing other people chattering away at home, at work, or when out and about, then maybe what you need is a good set of new headphones. These Anker Soundcore Life Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are down by 15% to $55, and t hey use custom 40mm drivers for amazing sound quality and depth, can reduce ambient noise by up to 90% thanks to the four built-in microphones powering the active noise cancelling, and have a battery life of up to forty hours on a single charge depending on how you use them. These over-ear headphones are incredibly comfortable, and understated as well, so you’ll feel great, and not look like an RGB PC when you’re walking around with them on.