The Freesumes Ultimate job Search Asset Bundle | $29 | StackSocial



Whether you’re currently job searching or not, I’d bet that your career portfolio could use an upgrade. This digital product bundle will help you stay organized and motivated, boosting your chances of landing the position you want, or just keeping your materials updated for when you are ready to see what’s out there, because curating your resume isn’t just for when you’re on the job hunt.



The best advice and styles for job-searching materials are constantly changing, so whether you’re just entering the working world or you’re a seasoned pro, this package will help you brush up on your skills and applications, because what worked thirty, twenty, ten, or even two years ago isn’t best practice today. The bundle, built by designers and HR professionals, includes:

Three different styles of high-quality resume templates

Three cover letter templates to help you structure your letter

A guide to optimizing your LinkedIn profile, with actionable steps

“Job Search FAQs” Guide by Debi Douma-Herren: SPHR, SHRM-SCP

Five printable interviews and job tracker templates to keep track of all your new opportunities

Valued at $225 and currently 87% off, for the low price of $29, you can’t afford not to jump on this opportunity. Best of all, once you purchase and download these materials don’t expire, they’re yours forever for a one-time purchase. And when you land a new job with a higher salary, you’ll wonder why you didn’t get it sooner.