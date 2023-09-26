It's all consuming.
Subscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Home Theater

Upgrade Your Home Theater – Save 25% on TVs and Soundbars From Target

Target's sale means major savings on flatscreens and audio equipment.

By
Elise Caplan
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The sale includes TV wall mounts and a bunch of tech accessories.
The sale includes TV wall mounts and a bunch of tech accessories.
Graphic: Elise Caplan

If you’ve been on the fence about upgrading your flatscreen, we think you should check out this sale at Target. For a limited time, our favorite retailer is offering 25% off a bunch of home theater components and equipment, including flatscreen TVs, soundbars, wall mounts, and more. The sale includes brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, and Sennheiser, so you know Target means business. Seriously — it’s worth checking what’s available while the discounts last.

TVs and soundbars | 25% off | Target

In addition to home theater equipment, Target slashed prices on a bunch of must-have tech accessories, like cables, adapters, and chargers. And if you’re interested in a flatscreen but unsure of how you’ll display it, fear not — the sale includes dozens of wall mounts, display stands, and other options to make your viewing experiences perfect from the start. Check out the sale now while it’s still going on at Target.

Advertisement