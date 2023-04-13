Upgrade Your Gaming Setup With a ROCCAT Keyboard and Mouse for 30% off

It’s time to enhance your gaming setup with a number of accessories on sale from ROCCAT . Y ou’ll be able to deck out your setup with a new keyboard, mouse, headphones, and more all while saving up to 3 0%. If you’re still using that $10 mouse from the checkout counter at Staples, you haven’t truly lived. I’ve also recently made the switch to a mechanical keyboard and it’s night and day for both typing and gaming.



ROCCAT Gaming Accessories | Best Buy

ROCCAT Kone Pro Gaming Mouse | $30 | Best Buy

ROCCAT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard |$55 | Best Buy

Treat yourself to some new gaming accessories from ROCCAT on sale at Best Buy right now.