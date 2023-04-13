It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
PC Gaming

Upgrade Your Gaming Setup With a ROCCAT Keyboard and Mouse for 30% off

You can save on a ton of ROCCAT PC gaming accessories.

By
Joe Tilleli
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Upgrade Your Gaming Setup With a ROCCAT Keyboard and Mouse for 30% off
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

It’s time to enhance your gaming setup with a number of accessories on sale from ROCCAT. You’ll be able to deck out your setup with a new keyboard, mouse, headphones, and more all while saving up to 30%. If you’re still using that $10 mouse from the checkout counter at Staples, you haven’t truly lived. I’ve also recently made the switch to a mechanical keyboard and it’s night and day for both typing and gaming.

Watch
Snacktaku Drinks Pepsi's Time-Jumping 1893 Cola Flavors
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

ROCCAT Gaming Accessories | Best Buy
ROCCAT Kone Pro Gaming Mouse | $30 | Best Buy
ROCCAT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard |$55 | Best Buy

Treat yourself to some new gaming accessories from ROCCAT on sale at Best Buy right now.