OBSBOT AI-Powered Phone Mount | $109 | Amazon



A lot of people got into content creation of some kind o ver the last couple of years, but not everyone has the right kit for this pastime . One of the things that can really help you stand out is a bit of fancy camera work, but that’s not always affordable. Thankfully, this OBSBOT AI-Powered Phone Mount is down to $109 today, and it’s literally designed to help you out. It’ll capture what you want it to by using AI tracking to follow you or a body part of yours as you move, and it opens up loads of options when live-streaming or just making videos for TikTok or YouTube.