Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro | $140 | Amazon



If you’ve been hoping to upgrade your earbuds, own a Samsung device, and somehow haven’t caved for the official ones just yet, then you’ll be glad to know that the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are down by 30% today to $140. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are basically the premiere way to listen to music or podcasts if you’ve got a Samsung phone. These earbuds have incredibly high-quality sound thanks to an 11 mm woofer, and a 6.5.mm tweeter in each earbud; they’re water resistant so you can wear them while you workout, and you can even use them to make calls as well. They’re some of the best earbuds you can get for the price, and they’re sure to help you enjoy your music more.